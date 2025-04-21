Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards feature

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

We are quickly running out of superlatives to describe Jai Field who ran the show against St Helens.

2. Tommy Makinson – Catalans Dragons

Grabbed a hat-trick against Salford.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Peta Hiku is all class and he showed his worth with a big display against Hull FC.

4. Davy Litten – Hull FC

A massive display from Davy Litten in Hull FC’s derby defeat.

5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers

The fleet-footed winger made a great return for Castleford with a two-try haul against Wakefield.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

The man of the moment once more as Hull KR overcame Hull FC in the derby.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Was a maverick in midfield against St Helens.

8. Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors

A powerful display from Sam Walters in the middle against St Helens.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Ran the show against Warrington.

10. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity

Changed the momentum for Wakefield when he came off the bench against Castleford.

11. Jeremiah Simbiken – Castleford Tigers

A stunning performance from Jeremiah Simbiken against Wakefield, with a remarkable try-saver in the second-half.

12. Jack Ashworth – Hull FC

Was drafted in to play back-row with Ed Chamberlain injured – and Jack Ashworth responded with a big performance against Hull KR.

13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards

Has taken to Super League like a duck to water and he was instrumental in Leigh’s win over Warrington.

Substitutes

14. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Lachie Miller delivered a number of great touches for Leeds.

15. Jarrod O’Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Looked busy and hungry at hooker for Leeds.

16. Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons

Terrorised Salford down the middle.

17. Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors

Scored two tries against St Helens and was great going forward.