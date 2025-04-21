Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards feature

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
We are quickly running out of superlatives to describe Jai Field who ran the show against St Helens.
2. Tommy Makinson – Catalans Dragons
Grabbed a hat-trick against Salford.
3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Peta Hiku is all class and he showed his worth with a big display against Hull FC.
4. Davy Litten – Hull FC
A massive display from Davy Litten in Hull FC’s derby defeat.
5. Jason Qareqare – Castleford Tigers
The fleet-footed winger made a great return for Castleford with a two-try haul against Wakefield.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
The man of the moment once more as Hull KR overcame Hull FC in the derby.
7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors
Was a maverick in midfield against St Helens.
8. Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors
A powerful display from Sam Walters in the middle against St Helens.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Ran the show against Warrington.
10. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity
Changed the momentum for Wakefield when he came off the bench against Castleford.
11. Jeremiah Simbiken – Castleford Tigers
A stunning performance from Jeremiah Simbiken against Wakefield, with a remarkable try-saver in the second-half.
12. Jack Ashworth – Hull FC
Was drafted in to play back-row with Ed Chamberlain injured – and Jack Ashworth responded with a big performance against Hull KR.
13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards
Has taken to Super League like a duck to water and he was instrumental in Leigh’s win over Warrington.
Substitutes
14. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Lachie Miller delivered a number of great touches for Leeds.
15. Jarrod O’Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Looked busy and hungry at hooker for Leeds.
16. Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons
Terrorised Salford down the middle.
17. Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors
Scored two tries against St Helens and was great going forward.