St Helens’ Jake Wingfield worst injury fears confirmed

THE worst injury fears for St Helens forward Jake Wingfield have now been confirmed.

The 24-year-old suffered a ruptured ACL during the first-half of Saints’ Challenge Cup Quarter-Final win over Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

As such, Wingfield will be out for the remainder of the 2026 season with surgery required.

Saints head coach Paul Rowley commented: “Firstly, on behalf of everyone at the Club, our thoughts are with Jake at this time. I know we all get around him and lend him and his family our full support.

“For such a professional, hard-working young man, it’s gutting news, and we know he deserves so much better than this news. He’s a fantastic lad who we love, and we’ll make sure our medical staff and more will support him.”