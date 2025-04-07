BBC viewing figures revealed for Hull KR-Hull FC and Warrington Wolves-St Helens Challenge Cup fixtures

THE BBC viewing figures have been revealed for Hull KR’s 32-16 win over Hull FC on Saturday afternoon as well as Warrington Wolves’ 20-12 victory over St Helens on Sunday.

According to Rugby League On TV, the Hull derby shown live on BBC One with a 2.30pm kick-off, had a 446,000 average with a 501,000 peak.

That equated to an 7.1% audience share overall which, despite appearing quite low in terms of a Challenge Cup Quarter-Final, it went up against the Grand National’s average audience of 2.8 million and a peak of 5 million.

Meanwhile, Rugby League On TV has revealed that the numbers for Sunday’s BBC Two live game between Warrington and St Helens accrued less viewers.

In fact, that fixture had a 398,000 average with a 560,000 peak. The audience share was 6.3%.