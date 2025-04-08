Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont slams former RFL chairman for Nigel Wood and Bradford Bulls comments

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has slammed former RFL chairman Simon Johnson for the latter’s comments on Nigel Wood and Bradford Bulls.

Johnson, who was axed by Super League clubs earlier this year, was chairman of the governing body for six years but Wood has returned at the request of Beaumont and Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington.

With concerns over the future of the French teams – Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique – because of central funding and the desire for a 14-team Super League, there has been clamouring for some Championship sides to make the step up.

One of those is Bradford, with Wood formerly on the board at the Odsal club. But, the Bulls were actually placed 16th in the IMG gradings, behind Toulouse, London Broncos and York Knights.

And Johnson took umbrage at the idea that Bradford are in the frame to make the jump back to Super League.

He posted on X: “The next two under grading would be Toulouse and York. But of course, Nigel Wood becomes Chair and lo and behold, Bradford are catapulted in to the reckoning.”

However, Beaumont retaliated, writing: “Very poor this Simon appearing to allege Nigel could act in a corrupt manner! When are you going to stop your attacks of him and accept he is what the majority of clubs voted in place of you? And your grading comment is incorrect and hardly a reliable process given Salfords financial pillar score and what we now know was their position and that they were in special measures. Shame your choosing to lose respect certain people had for you by your actions!”

The Leigh owner went on to write: “Also Simon probably a bit embarrassing to be factually incorrect about something so important when you was chair at the time🙈 let’s not let facts get in the way of a good conspiracy theory though.. also Bradford added to their score with facilities since that time which you also know.”