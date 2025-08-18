BBC viewing figures revealed for St Helens-Huddersfield Giants clash

ST HELENS took on Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon live on the BBC.

A 52-4 hammering wasn’t exactly what Huddersfield fans, players and coaches would have wanted but Saints were ruthless from start to finish, with the likes of Tristan Sailor and Owen Dagnall running the Giants ragged.

That result lifted Saints into third place, just two points behind arch-rivals and second-place Wigan Warriors, whilst Huddersfield dropped back down to 11th after momentarily shooting up to 10th following Castleford Tigers’ hammering by Leeds Rhinos.

It was another one of the fixtures given BBC live coverage, with BBC Two running the programme from 2.30pm.

The game itself had an average audience of 255,000 viewers, with a 4.4% audience share.