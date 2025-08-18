Willie Peters makes strong England case for Hull KR man

WILLIE PETERS has once more called for Dean Hadley to be involved in conversations about an England call-up.

When Shaun Wane named his 32-man training squad back in late June, there were a number of surprise absentees – with Hadley potentially one of them given his fantastic 2025 Super League campaign.

One of the first names on Peters’ teamsheet at Craven Park, the veteran second-rower has never played for England, but he is currently in the form of his career.

And Peters has once more made the case for the 33-year-old’s inclusion in Wane’s England squad for the Ashes Test Series at the end of the season.

“I’ve been pretty open about who I believe should be there but it’s up to Waney (Shaun Wane) now, it’s his team,” Peters said.

“I’d want all English players in my side to be part of that group but the ones that keep getting spoken about should be in those conversations.

“There’s no doubt someone like a Dean Hadley who can’t do anymore to be in those conversations.

“Whether he makes the squad or team, I certainly think he should be making the squad.

“I don’t pick the team, Shaun picks the team and he will have in his mind what the make-up of his squad will be.”