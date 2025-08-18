Salford Red Devils say Leigh Leopards game will go ahead

SALFORD RED DEVILS have said that they will be able to play Friday’s away Super League fixture at Leigh Leopards.

Their previous scheduled game, at home to Wakefield Trinity, was called off with Salford citing player welfare concerns for the decision.

They claimed only two experienced first-team players were available ahead of that match, but expect to be strengthened this week.

Salford said in a statement that “with first-grade players back from injury this week, and others with Super League experience set to join on loan, this Friday’s fixture will proceed as planned.”

The club are awaiting a verdict from the RFL board on the outcome of the cancelled fixture, which could come tomorrow (Tuesday). The RFL’s operational rules indicate a 48-0 walkover score should be awarded when a match is forfeited.

They lost their last game, the previous weekend, 80-6 at Hull FC after naming ten loanees in their 18-man squad.

Fifteen first-team players have departed Salford since the beginning of the season amid their financial difficulties.

The Red Devils have failed to pay players and staff on time on multiple occasions since a takeover of the club by a consortium in February and are relying on external funding from a business finance firm.

A winding-up petition brought by HMRC over an unpaid tax bill of more than £600,000 is due to be heard on September 3.

In a statement at the beginning of last week, the owners said they were tackling more than £3 million in inherited debt but insisted the club “will not close”.