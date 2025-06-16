BBC viewing figures revealed for Wakefield Trinity-Leigh Leopards clash

WAKEFIELD TRINITY and Leigh Leopards did battle at the weekend in an exciting Super League battle that saw Adrian Lam’s men take home the two points in a 24-20 victory.

The game itself dedicated to raising money for Candlelighters, a children’s cancer charity – with Wakefield’s head coach Daryl Powell’s grandson, Clarke, battling leukaemia.

And both teams played their part in a pulsating affair in front of the BBC Two cameras as an average audience of 270,000 people tuned in, according to Rugby League On TV.

The peak number was an impressive 382,000 which equated to a five percent share of the audience on Sunday afternoon.