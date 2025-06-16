England star Dom Young makes NRL switch

ENGLAND winger Dom Young has returned to Newcastle Knights on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Young has swapped Sydney for Newcastle after less than two seasons with the Roosters and returns to the club he spent his first three years in Australia with.

After leaving Huddersfield Giants for the NRL ahead of the 2021 campaign, Young scored 43 tries in 51 appearances.

While he has been similarly prolific for the Roosters, with 26 tries in 30 appearances, and had a three-year contract, the 23-year-old lost his place in their team early in this campaign.

With international selection for this autumn’s Ashes series with Australia potentially on the line, Young has returned to the McDonald Jones Stadium.

Ironically, his farewell game for Sydney came against the Knights on Saturday, a 12-8 victory.

“It was a bit of a weird one going into the game with all the circumstances, but it was good to get the win, finish on a high, and I guess the future’s going to be exciting,” said Young.

The Dewsbury-born star, who made two appearances for Huddersfield, will hope to return to the form that saw him break Newcastle’s record for tries in a season with 25 in his final year, 2023.

“I’ve got a lot of good memories from my time at Newcastle,” Young added.

“I’m close with a lot of the boys and have good relationships, so it’s a pretty easy fit for me to come back.”

Young broke onto the England scene with a spectacular home World Cup in 2022, scoring nine tries in five games.

He missed their 2023 series against Tonga because he was hospitalised by a virus, and after playing in the first of last year’s two-match series with Samoa, he missed the second with a hand injury.

While Matty Ashton’s season-ending knee injury has deprived coach Shaun Wane of one of his favourite wing options, other contenders include Liam Marshall, Tom Johnstone, Tom Davies and Joe Burgess.