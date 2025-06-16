Leeds Rhinos prospect returns from injury after more than two years out

LEEDS RHINOS youngster Max Simpson made a successful return to action on Saturday after two and a half years on the sidelines.

The 20-year-old’s appearance for their reserves side marked his first game since Boxing Day of 2022.

Simpson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury in training shortly after that pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity, ruling him out for all of 2023, and a series of setbacks and further operations meant he played no part last year either.

He finally made his comeback at AMT Headingley and scored a try in the 35 minutes he played at centre against Warrington Wolves’ reserves in a 44-12 victory.

Head coach Brad Arthur said of Simpson’s return: “It’s credit to the kid.

“Everyone is just happy for him to get to this stage and get out on the field.

“Everyone tells me how good he is and I’ve seen some glimpses of that.

“Expectations aren’t high from us at the moment, it’s just about getting through healthy.”

The Kippax junior and Rhinos academy product will now be looking towards playing a first senior game since July 2022, when he made the last of four Super League appearances that season.

Leeds have high hopes for the talent, as demonstrated by the three-year contract handed to him last year despite his lengthy rehabilitation, keeping him at the Rhinos until the end of 2026.

At the time, Simpson said: “It is great that the club have shown their commitment to me.

“When you are coming back from a long-term injury you always have belief about what you want to do and what you have the ability to do but when other people show that faith in you, it does mean a lot.”