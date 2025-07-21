BBC viewing figures revealed for Wigan Warriors-Hull FC clash

WIGAN WARRIORS hosted Hull FC on Saturday evening live in front of the BBC cameras.

The fixture, which started on BBC Two at 2.30pm with a 3pm kick-off, saw the Black and Whites run out unlikely 32-12 winners in their best performance of the 2025 Super League season as of yet.

In front of almost 15,000 fans at the Brick Community Stadium, Wigan were disappointing as the points between themselves and league leaders Hull KR now inflates to four.

In terms of television viewers, there was an average of 320,000 that tuned in according to Rugby League On TV which equates to a 4.9 percent audience share.

At its peak, the Wigan-Hull clash attracted 433,000 viewers.