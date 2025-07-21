Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Bailey Hodgson – Leigh Leopards

Continues to excel at fullback in the absence of David Armstrong.

2. Alfie Edgell – Leeds Rhinos

Hat-trick hero in win over Salford.

3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

A man possessed against St Helens.

4. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Has to be one of the signings of the season.

5. Jayden Myers – Wakefield Trinity

Two brilliant tries in the hammering of Huddersfield.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Inspired Hull KR to a big win in France.

7. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity

Ran rings around Huddersfield.

8. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

A superb two-try display against St Helens.

9. George Lawler – Castleford Tigers

Made 51 tackles and missed zero against Warrington.

10. Liam Knight – Hull FC

Was impeccable in the win over Wigan.

11. Jed Cartwright – Hull FC

Carved Wigan up on numerous occasions in the win over Wigan.

12. Jeremiah Simbiken – Castleford Tigers

Was impressive against Warrington.

13. Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers

Wound back the years with an ageless performance against Warrington.

Substitutes

14. Declan Murphy – Salford Red Devils

Salford have found a gem in Declan Murphy as the fullback was superb against Leeds.

15. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

Another big performance from Zak Hardaker as Hull FC put Wigan to the sword.

16. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity

Barnstorming display against Huddersfield.

17. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Another Leeds win, another fantastic Jake Connor display against Salford.