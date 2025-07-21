Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?
1. Bailey Hodgson – Leigh Leopards
Continues to excel at fullback in the absence of David Armstrong.
2. Alfie Edgell – Leeds Rhinos
Hat-trick hero in win over Salford.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
A man possessed against St Helens.
4. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
Has to be one of the signings of the season.
5. Jayden Myers – Wakefield Trinity
Two brilliant tries in the hammering of Huddersfield.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Inspired Hull KR to a big win in France.
7. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity
Ran rings around Huddersfield.
8. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
A superb two-try display against St Helens.
9. George Lawler – Castleford Tigers
Made 51 tackles and missed zero against Warrington.
10. Liam Knight – Hull FC
Was impeccable in the win over Wigan.
11. Jed Cartwright – Hull FC
Carved Wigan up on numerous occasions in the win over Wigan.
12. Jeremiah Simbiken – Castleford Tigers
Was impressive against Warrington.
13. Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers
Wound back the years with an ageless performance against Warrington.
Substitutes
14. Declan Murphy – Salford Red Devils
Salford have found a gem in Declan Murphy as the fullback was superb against Leeds.
15. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC
Another big performance from Zak Hardaker as Hull FC put Wigan to the sword.
16. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity
Barnstorming display against Huddersfield.
17. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Another Leeds win, another fantastic Jake Connor display against Salford.