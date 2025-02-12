BBC’s first eight live Super League games revealed with two clubs to be shown three times

THE BBC’S first eight live Super League games have been revealed by Rugby League On TV, with Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity set to be shown three times.
The broadcasting giant’s first pick will see St Helens host the Salford Red Devils this upcoming Saturday and will end with Wakefield Trinity hosting Leigh Leopards on 15 June.
Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and Hull KR will not be shown at all during these eight picks.
The first seven live picks:
Saturday 15th Feb: St Helens vs Salford Red Devils
Sunday 23rd Feb: Leigh Leopards vs Huddersfield Giants
Saturday 1st March: Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens
Sunday 30th Mar: Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils
Saturday 19th Apr: Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves
Saturday 24th May: Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos
Saturday 31st May: Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity
Saturday 15th Jun: Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards