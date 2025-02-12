Ryan Brierley “weirdly enjoyed” Salford Red Devils’ off-season as he gives honest verdict of Super League club’s problems

RYAN BRIERLEY has explained that he has “weirdly enjoyed” the off-season with the Salford Red Devils, despite there being constant speculation and rumour surrounding the club.

The Red Devils received an advance of £500,000 central distribution towards the back end of last year whilst the RFL instructed the club to sell players in order to reach the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed by the governing body.

That meant that the likes of Brierley, as well as Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Jack Ormondroyd and Marc Sneyd, have been linked with a move away.

But, Brierley has not been concerned too much about the rumour, praising head coach Paul Rowley for his honesty about the situation, with the club now having been taken over by a consortium led by businessman Dario Berta.

“I’ve weirdly enjoyed it and that’s partly down to the group that we have got. We have got a great group that trusts each other led by Paul Rowley who has been very honest and transparent,” Brierley told League Express.

“If you speak to any player of any sport, they crave honesty and transparency and Paul has given us that.

“Ultimately, we have got things going on in the background which I don’t really know much about but it’s great.”

Brierley himself has been more “curious” about the situation than “worried” he has revealed.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve been worried, I’ve been curious like all of us. We have been getting paid every month which, as rugby players, is all that matters.

“There was no real panic from our end but it’s a case of waiting to see what happens. We don’t know a great deal and I don’t think anyone does really apart from the powers-that-be.

“We are just rolling with the punches and concentrating on playing. We are in a really good place and are enjoying it.”