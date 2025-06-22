West Bank Bears given the nod for BARLA National Cup Final

WEST BANK BEARS will be taking part in today’s BARLA Under 14s National Cup Final.

The Widnes side will meet Pilkington Recs at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium after being given the thumbs-up at Thursday’s meeting of BARLA’s disciplinary committee.

The Bears had been obliged to appear because of stormy scenes at their home semi-final against Myton Warriors, which was won 14-10.

A Myton supporter allegedly booed a West Bank player as he attempted a conversion, while there was a reported pitch invasion.

Today’s (Sunday 22 June) schedule is:

UNDER 14S: Pilkington Recs v West Bank Bears (noon).

UNDER 16S: Lock Lane v West Hull Lions U15s v Lock Lane (1.30pm).

UNDER 18S: Latchford Giants v West Bowling (3.00pm).

Admission is £5 (£3 concessions, under 16s free). Entry is by cash only.