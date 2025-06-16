Six teams have fixtures suspended for misbehaviour including those involved in viral incident

HALF a dozen sides, whose identity the Rugby Football League prefer at this stage to keep under wraps, have had their fixtures suspended.

RFL bosses have acted entirely in line with warnings issued to all clubs early last month following continued misbehaviour by spectators, coaches and players over several years.

Kelly Barrett, the RFL’s head of delivery (community-game competitions), said in a note to leagues and clubs last Friday: “Fixtures involving six teams from six separate clubs have been suspended following serious misconduct, pending the outcome of formal disciplinary proceedings.

“These decisions have not been taken lightly but reflect our collective responsibility to uphold the values, safety and integrity of our sport.

“We continue to work closely with leagues, referees’ societies, clubs and volunteers to ensure that appropriate standards of behaviour are maintained and to provide clear consequences when they are not.

“We ask that you share this message within your club and take time to reinforce the expectations outlined.”

The suspended teams include, League Express understands, the Under 14 sides of Hull’s Myton Warriors and Widnes’ West Bank Bears, who were involved in a stormy BARLA National Cup semi-final eight days ago at which some spectators were reported to have entered the field of play.

BARLA chair Sue Taylor has confirmed the sides’ games have been suspended pending a disciplinary meeting this week.

The Bears, who won the game 14-10, are scheduled to meet Pilkington Recs in the final, which is due to take place as part of a triple-header at Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.

Scenes at the West Bank-Myton game also included reported jeering of Wests’ goal-kicker by spectators.

The RFL advised Radio Humberside on Wednesday: “The RFL’s safeguarding department is working with officials at Myton Warriors, and the governing body shares the club’s disgust and disappointment at this behaviour.

“We have prioritised touchline behaviour at all levels of the sport as it is so important to create a welcoming and inclusive environment, and it is important to stress that this type of incident remains rare in the hundreds of junior and open-age fixtures that take place every weekend.”

Meanwhile, Barrett’s missive followed a pre-planned meeting at the RFL, which had been scheduled – and well-publicised – prior to the West Bank-Myton fixture.

The RFL’s letter of May 9 cited “escalating concerns about unacceptable behaviour towards match officials across the game”.

In Friday’s statement, the RFL lamented: “Unfortunately, further action remains necessary – and justified. Despite the warning issued, a number of serious incidents have occurred in recent weeks, including cases of mass confrontation, players and spectators entering the field of play, and abuse directed at match officials. In some instances, young players were directly affected.”

Action taken by the RFL also comprises:

Initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the RFL’s operational rules and Respect code of conduct, based on referee reports, match footage and written submissions.

Engagement with disciplinary panels to ensure they are fully informed of the scale and seriousness of incidents and are reminded of the full range of sanctions available under the rules.

Review of current sanctioning guidance to ensure penalties reflect the seriousness of behaviour which undermines the values of the game, including revisiting minimum and maximum thresholds where appropriate.

Application of touchline suspension orders (TSOs) where spectator conduct has breached acceptable standards, including in cases where the safety of participants has been compromised.

Referral of safeguarding concerns to the RFL’s safeguarding team where the behaviour of adults (including coaches and spectators) may have placed young players at risk.

Direct club engagement to identify individuals responsible, support internal disciplinary action and implement proactive education or behaviour-change interventions.

The RFL continued: “These steps demonstrate our commitment to protecting the integrity of the game and the wellbeing of everyone involved, particularly our young players, match officials, and club volunteers.

“We once again remind all clubs that Respect is non-negotiable and that touchline behaviour is the responsibility of each club. Sanctions will follow where standards fall short.

“We are grateful to the many clubs, leagues, and volunteers who continue to demonstrate leadership, uphold standards, and actively support the Respect campaign.

“Where serious incidents have occurred, some clubs have acted swiftly and responsibly, and this is recognised.

“However, we urge all clubs to take a proactive stance: to intervene before problems arise rather than deal with the consequences after the fact.

“Every player, coach, parent, and spectator must clearly understand the consequences of unacceptable behaviour and take personal responsibility for upholding the values of Rugby League.

“In today’s digital age, serious incidents can – and do – go viral within minutes, damaging the image of the game and the reputation of everyone involved. Prevention, not reaction, must become the standard. Change will take all of us, and we remain committed to working with the game to achieve it.”