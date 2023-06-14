Ben Currie signs long-term deal with Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Ben Currie has signed a new three-year deal.

The second-rower is currently celebrating his Testimonial season and the new deal will take his time at the club to 15 years.

An Academy product, the 28-year-old has made 245 appearances for the Wire to date, scoring 91 tries.

Currie has lifted the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield during his time with the Wire and has eight England appearances to his name including the recent mid-season international win over France.

On the new deal, Currie said: “I’m over the moon to be staying at the club.

“I knew I was coming into the last year of my contract and my intention was to stay if the club came in with an offer which I’m grateful they did. Myself and my family are happy and settled here and to be a one-club man is a long-term ambition for me.

“We’ve had consistency as a left edge this year which has helped my own form when you’re used to playing with the same players either side of you. I feel like I’m getting back fit, fast and strong and I’m really enjoying myself out.

“I’m only 28 but I look around the squad and I’m one of the senior boys now. There’s a lot of eyes looking up to me so I need to be setting an example and that leadership aspect is one I enjoy and want to keep growing.”