Leon Pryce leaves Featherstone Rovers immediately as club prepare for Super League push

LEON PRYCE has departed Featherstone Rovers as part of the club’s preparation for Super League.

There will also be the appointment of a new full-time Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Featherstone said, in a statement: “Leon leaves the club with our best wishes, he has made a significant contribution to the team’s preparations throughout this season as well as being a key player in establishing an environment that players have relished.

“We understand that Leon has a full-time job away from rugby and that it is in his family’s best interests that he cannot make the change to a full-time coaching role.”

Martin Roden has also left his post as Strength and Conditioning Coach, making way for Jamie Bell to take on a full-time role.

New director of rugby James Ford said: “With the majority of our players being available throughout the day, it makes sense that we spend as much time as possible on the field to ensure we are the best version of ourselves as we head towards the business end of the season. We are now transitioning into a hybrid model where the players can optimise their S&C, recovery, review and field work.

“This makes the best use of the resources at our disposal. Both move on with our very best wishes and we thank them for their considerable efforts and impact this year. Jamie Bell will join as a full-time S&C Coach, Ian Hardman will take on greater responsibility, particularly around coaching defence. I’ll also continue to grow into my role and support the coaching team wherever needed”