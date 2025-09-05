Hull FC veteran Jordan Rapana announces retirement

JORDAN RAPANA has announced his retirement from rugby league.

The 36-year old, who joined the Black and Whites ahead of the current season, will bring the curtain down on an 18-year career at the end of the 2025 Super League campaign.

Rapana’s professional career began in 2008 when he signed his first senior contract with the Gold Coast Titans – a season in which he made his NRL debut, made his first representative appearances for New Zealand Maori, and was named in the 2008 NYC Team of the Year.

After a break from the professional game in which he spent time in rugby union, Rapana returned to his original code in 2013 when he linked up with Canberra Raiders.

Rapana made over 200 appearances for the Raiders over 11 seasons, finishing his time in the NRL as the club’s third highest try-scorer of all-time with 106 tries.

During his time in green, Rapana was a regular feature on the international stage, playing for the Cook Islands at the 2013 World Cup, before switching allegiances to his native New Zealand, for whom he made 16 appearances, including the 2016 World Cup Final.

Rapana has made 22 appearances to date for Hull, scoring three tries after joining the club ahead of the 2025 season.

Speaking on the decision to call time on his career, Rapana said: “It’s a really tough decision but one that I know is the right decision.

“I’ve played my whole career being really competitive and that has taken its toll on my body. My body just can’t compete like it used to be able to.

“As sad as it is, I know that it’s opening up another opportunity for somebody else to come in and take my place. And making that decision is a year too early rather than a year too late – I’m happy that it’s on my terms.

“I’m incredibly grateful to so many people who have helped me throughout my career. And it’s strange that the same Head Coach who took a shot on me and gave me my debut, will be the same Head Coach who sends me out for my final game.

“I look back on my career with a lot of pride and I’m grateful for the opportunity to come over to England and spend my final year with this great club, where I’ve been fortunate enough to make some friends for life.”

Hull FC head coach, John Cartwright, added: “Jordan has given us everything that we signed him for, and been a great figure for us on and off the field, particularly for our young players.

“He’s a hugely popular member of the group, and as selfless a player as you’ll ever come across. He’s given everything he physically can to this club this year, and he’s really going to be missed; we want to send him out having gone as far as we possibly can in the competition.

“His best position has always been on the wing throughout his career, and not wanting to block a pathway for Lewis and Harvey, he’s been selfless in accepting a role elsewhere in the team this season and has done whatever may be best in the team – that’s a great lesson for our young players to learn from and shows the type of person he is.

“He’s been a tremendous asset for me having a leader like him in our squad.”