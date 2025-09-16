Rugby league fans give dim prediction of Wembley attendance success ahead of England-Australia first Test

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have given a dim prediction of Wembley’s attendance success ahead of the first Test between England and Australia in the upcoming Ashes Series.

The Series, which will take place across late October and early November, will see the Kangaroos take part in an Ashes best-of-three for the first time in two decades.

With tickets selling out for the second and third Tests at Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium on 1 November and then at Headingley on 8 November, respectively, organisers are hopeful that Wembley’s visit will be a roaring success also.

League Express poll voters, however, do not think that the attendance numbers will match the anticipation.

When asked: “what do you think the attendance will be for the first Test at Wembley in the Ashes series between England Australia on 25 October?” the overwhelming number of readers voted 60,000 or less.

Here are the results in full:

60,000 or less – 45.85%

60,000-70,000 – 31.74%

70,000-80,000 – 11.76%

80,000-90,000 – 4.08%

Full capacity (90,000) – 6.58%