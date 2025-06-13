Bottom side Gold Coast Titans beat Manly Sea Eagles

GOLD COAST TITANS 28 MANLY SEA EAGLES 8

TOM SMITH, Cbus Super Stadium, Friday

JAYDEN CAMPBELL outpointed dumped Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans to guide the Titans to just their fourth win of the season.

Minus enforcers Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika due to State of Origin commitments, Gold Coast raced to a 22-8 half-time lead thanks to a Alofiana Khan-Pereira double and Campbell’s four-pointer.

All eyes were on Cherry-Evans after his Origin axing, as well as returning Eagles trio Tom Trbojevic (cork), Jason Saab (illness) and Siosiua Taukeiaho (calf).

But the new-look Manly line-up failed to get one over their former coach Des Hasler, who handed an NRL debut to journeyman Josh Patston.

Reuben Garrick kicked off his 150th NRL match with the opening try from dummy-half, but the hosts quickly seized control.

Kieran Foran looped a long pass to release Allan Fitzgibbon into the right corner, then Khan-Pereira finished Brian Kelly’s work down the other flank.

The prolific winger strolled through Manly’s goal-line defence for his second, before Garrick touched down again to keep the Eagles in the hunt.

But Campbell finished an AJ Brimson line break to cement Gold Coast’s lead.

And after tackling their way to safety in the second half, Campbell sent Chris Randall crashing through for the late match-sealer.

Injuries to Jazz Tevaga (head) and Haumole Olakau’atu (dislocated shoulder) further soured Manly’s loss.

TITANS: 1 AJ Brimson, 2 Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Phillip Sami, 5 Allan Fitzgibbon, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Jaimin Jolliffe, 20 Sam Verills, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Klese Haas. Subs (all used): 14 Jacob Alick-Wiencke, 15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16 Josh Patston, 17 Tukimihia Simpkins

Tries: Fitzgibbon (12), Khan-Pereira (16, 20), Campbell (31), Randall (70); Goals: Campbell 4/5

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Tommy Talau, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Ethan Bullemor, 9 Lachlan Croker, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs (all used): 15 Jazz Tevaga, 16 Corey Waddell, 17 Nathan Brown, 18 Toafofoa Sipley

Tries: Garrick (5, 26); Goals: Garrick 0/2

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Jayden Campbell; Sea Eagles: Reuben Garrick

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 10-4, 16-4, 16-8, 22-8; 28-8

Penalty count: 7-6; Half-time: 22-8; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 13,708