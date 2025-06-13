Wheelchair Challenge Cup final squads named as history to be made

HALIFAX PANTHERS and London Roosters have named their nine-player squads for Saturday’s Wheelchair Challenge Cup final.

There are current England stars on both sides for the anticipated clash at Wigan’s Robin Park Leisure Centre (2pm).

Halifax have player-coach Wayne Boardman, Jack Brown, Rob Hawkins and Nathan Holmes in their side while the Roosters, led by England coach Tom Coyd, boast Mason Billington, Joe Coyd, Lewis King and Jason Owen.

In a historic first, players will wear instrumented mouthguards during the final.

The mouthguards, which have been used in the men’s and women’s Super League competitions since 2024, measure head accelerations of players as the sport bids to improve player welfare.

It’s the first time wheelchair players will wear the mouthguards, as part of the TaCKLE project led by Leeds Beckett University researchers.

London coach Coyd said: “Wheelchair rugby league has always been a tough sport renowned for the spectacular impact of tackles – that’s been a big part of its appeal as the level of interest has developed in recent years.

“But that means it’s important we do all we can to protect the welfare of our players.

“I’ve been fascinated by the introduction of instrumented mouthguards to the men’s and women’s Super Leagues in recent years, and the level of information they can provide.

“It’s fantastic that thanks to Leeds Beckett University and Prevent Biometrics, we are now able to introduce this cutting-edge science to Wheelchair rugby league.”

Halifax Panthers squad: Wayne Boardman, Jack Brown, Joe Calcott, Rob Hawkins, Nathan Holmes, Jordan Holt, Tom Martin, Finlay O’Neill, Nathaniel Wright.

London Roosters squad: Lewis King, Joe Coyd, Mason Billington, Matt Wass, Jack Linden, Freya Levy, Jason Owen, Casper Wass, Jake Sawyer.