Halifax Panthers bolster squad with Warrington Wolves and St Helens players

HALIFAX PANTHERS have made Warrington Wolves teenager Nolan Tupaea their second back-row squad addition in 24 hours.

The Shay side earlier confirmed the availability of Leon Cowen, 20, who plays for dual-registration partners St Helens, for the remainder of a campaign they hope will bring a play-off place.

Now Cowen’s fellow England Academy international Tupaea, 19, has joined on a season-long loan.

The Saddleworth Rangers junior product has played once at first-team level for Warrington, in last season’s 19-18 home Super League defeat by Wigan Warriors, and in March, turned out twice for Keighley Cougars in League One on dual registration.

“Nolan is a fantastic young player, a backrower who understands the details of the game and is comfortable doing his stuff on an edge,” said Halifax coach Kyle Eastmond.

“I’ve known him for a few months now and he really wants to develop his game. He has the right attitude and energy and that’s what I like.

“He’s here to support and enhance the great work our lads have already done so far this season. He may be young, but he’s tough enough, and that’s the main thing for me.

“We know the systems these players are coming out of and the standards they set, and they will give everything they’ve got in a Panthers shirt. They deserve an opportunity to show what they can do.”

Having led the table after winning their first six league matches, Halifax are working to get back on track following four defeats in five.

They visit Widnes Vikings on Sunday.