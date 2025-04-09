Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons representatives meet in Paris ahead of potential fixture

AT a time when the future of Catalans Dragons in Super League is a question on the table, Wigan Warriors have shown their hand as representatives from both clubs have met in Paris ahead of a sensational potential one-off fixture.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant, which has revealed that the Warriors and Dragons met with Stade Francais and RL Commercial chiefs yesterday (Tuesday 8th April) to discuss a potential fixture for the Dragons’ 20th anniversary match (June 2026) and the competition’s 30th anniversary.

With recently appointed interim RFL chairman Nigel Wood leading a strategic review at the home of the Batley Bulldogs last week, with the Dragons and Toulouse Olympique firmly at the forefront of powerbrokers’ minds, the meeting in Paris has provided the perfect antithesis.

“The south of France must be a priority for everyone. There’s no debating that. It’s one of the best places to play, live, and promote rugby. I hope this will be fully exploited in the years to come,” Catalans head coach McNamara told L’Independant.

“Everyone has their own opinion, but if we really want to move this competition forward, the south of France is essential.”

It comes at a time when the NRL has been linked with a 33 per cent takeover stake in Super League, but only on the proviso that they obtain all administrative control from 2028.

The NRL is also focused on maintaining both Catalans and Toulouse at the top of the game – something which is clearly not felt amongst some club owners in Super League.