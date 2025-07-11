St Helens starlet George Whitby makes short-term move

ST HELENS starlet George Whitby will play for Halifax Panthers this weekend after head coach Paul Wellens decided to send the young halfback on dual-registration to Kyle Eastmond’s side.

Whitby began the 2025 season with the Panthers, playing in their 1895 Cup defeat to York Knights before starting in the opening round of the Championship against the same side.

That became the catalyst for Whitby’s sensational rise to become part of Wellens’ set-up, but he hasn’t featured since suffering a head injury against Salford Red Devils last month.

Veteran pair Jonny Lomax and Moses Mbye have steered Saints to three successive wins and now Whitby has been named in Eastmond’s 21-man squad for Saturday’s ‘home’ clash against Toulouse Olympique at Odsal.

Halifax also have back Dayon Sambou and forward Leon Cowen on dual-registration from Saints.