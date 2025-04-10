Brad Arthur explains new face in Leeds Rhinos squad for Salford Red Devils clash and confirms new injury

BRAD ARTHUR has explained that youngster Presley Cassell will join Leeds Rhinos’ full-time training in the next week or so after earning a place in Arthur’s 21-man squad ahead of the clash against Salford Red Devils tomorrow night.

Loose-forward Cassell has been impressing in the reserves and academy set-up and has been drafted into the 21-man squad to play Salford.

That being said, the teenager will not make his Rhinos debut tomorrow night.

“Presley has been doing a good job in the lower grades. He will join us in the next week or two in full-time training,” Arthur said.

“His name might have been in there earlier had he been in full-time training but he will be in every single day from next day.

“He had education requirements that he had to fulfil. We also don’t have many more names to put in the squad list but he is right to get his name in consideration.”

The Rhinos have had to add a new injury to the sidelined list with Ethan Clark-Wood after the outside back scored a try in Leeds’ reserves game last weekend.

“Ethan copped an injury in the last minute of the reserves game when he scored a try – he has got a syndesmosis.

“It wasn’t a major one but he will be out for five or six weeks. It is a shame but that’s the point of squad depth.”

Does Arthur see any more potential signings for the remainder of the 2025 season following the recruitment of Kallum Watkins and Clark-Wood?

“Ian Blease (Leeds’ director of rugby) might still have a little bit left there on the salary cap.

“As a good club does, it’s about being patient with it but if there are ways to improve the squad then we will do that either for this year or next year.”