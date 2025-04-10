Hull KR boss Willie Peters gives verdict on Catalans Dragons following speculation over Super League future

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has thrown his support behind Catalans Dragons following speculation over the French side’s future in Super League.

Following the return of Nigel Wood as interim chairman of the RFL, a ‘strategic review’ into the future of rugby league was held in Batley last week.

One of the main topics of the meeting was the future of French clubs in the English game, with Catalans already having to fork out close to £1 million to cover all Super League teams’ and RFL officials’ travel to the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2025.

That has left the Dragons with a major financial hole with concerns that powerbrokers in Super League are attempting to oust the French club from the top flight.

Peters, however, has no qualms about a Catalans side being in Super League.

“Catalans have been a success as far as I know,” Peters said.

“What I’ve seen they are a success for being a team outside England. They’ve won the Challenge Cup and are competitive every year and challenge for the Super League.

“They have a very good team over there with a very good coach in Steve McNamara. They want to win and they show that with how they recruit – they recruit aggressively.

“I don’t see any negative with them. I can only comment on the team but I always admire what they do because they are doing some good things.”