Penrith Panthers legend Nathan Cleary urged to make Super League move

PENRITH PANTHERS legend Nathan Cleary has been urged to make the move to Super League in order to be alongside his long-term partner Mary Fowler, who plays for Manchester City.

That’s according to NRL great, Mark Carroll, who believes that Cleary has won everything possible in Australia and that he should follow his heart to be with Fowler.

Cleary is, however, contracted to Penrith until the end of the 2027 NRL season, but Carroll – who played for the likes of South Sydney, Manly and Penrith across a 13-year career – insists Cleary has nothing to prove.

“The great thing about Cleary is he can have his cake and eat it, too. He doesn’t have to quit rugby league to be with the love of his life,” Carroll wrote in his weekly column for The Nightly.

“Cleary’s won four premierships with Penrith, landed two Clive Churchill medals and played in three winning State of Origin series with NSW. He’s represented Australia in five Tests, helping the Kangaroos to a World Cup victory in 2021.

“He will be part of the revived Kangaroo tour at the end of the year, providing he is fit. At 27, the half-back’s legacy in the game is ensured. There’s not much more for him to prove.”

In the past few months, several rumours have popped up about Cleary potentially making the sensational move to the northern hemisphere.

And Carroll is firmly backing the ‘unprecedented’ step.

“I’m sure he and Mary have discussed a move and I hope he does take the leap. It would not only be a great love story, but Cleary’s move into uncharted rugby league waters would also capture the hearts of fans in two countries,” Carroll continued.