Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur gives emphatic response to Western Bears speculation

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has given an emphatic response to speculation that he is in line to take over at Western Bears ahead of their inauguration into the NRL as the competition’s 18th team.

It has been reported that the ARL Commission has agreed to a AU$50 million offer from the Western Australian government to bring a Perth-based team into an expanded NRL competition in 2027.

And Arthur has been named as the main candidate to be their coach.

Now Arthur himself has spoken about the speculation ahead of his side’s clash with Hull KR tomorrow night.

“I feel like I’ve been honest all the way through and I’ll tell you when I need to tell you something,” Arthur said in his pre-match press conference.

“Ive nothing to tell you other than I’m committed to the job here moving forward until the end of the year. I love it here, I really enjoy it.

“But, there’s nothing to consider. We’re rehashing the same stuff we have all the way through.”

When asked about the Perth/Western Bears job in particular, Arthur said: “I’ve got interest in it. But there’s nothing to be interested in because there’s not even an announcement they’re in the competition.

“My immediate focus is right here, right now and what we’ve got going on here. I’m not trying to be rude but I feel like we’re talking about the same stuff.”