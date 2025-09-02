Brad Arthur gives latest on Leeds Rhinos star following scare, reveals replacement and provides update on Ash Handley and Keenan Palasia

BRAD ARTHUR has revealed that Max Simpson has been cleared of no major injury following a ‘scare’ during Leeds Rhinos’ 34-0 win over Hull FC.

Simpson left the field just after the hour on a stretcher and neck brace and was later taken to hospital.

Considering it was the youngster’s first game back off after three years, everyone was holding their breath for good news.

And Arthur has revealed that Simpson will be back for Leeds’ clash against Catalans Dragons.

“He has been cleared of no major injury, he is going through his concussion protocols so he will be right to return hopefully against Catalans,” Arthur said.

“That’s good news, it was probably a bit of a scare for everyone.

“There’s not much you can say to a player, just talk about the positives in his game and it was just an unfortunate situation for him.

“The positive is, other than a lack of game time with the 15 minutes that he missed, he got through the game and was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

So who could replace Simpson?

“We’ve got a couple of options there with Ned McCormack, Kallum Watkins and Morgan Gannon. We have plenty of flexibility within our squad.”

Arthur also gave an update on Ash Handley and Keenan Palasia.

“Ash might be back for the Wigan game but if not then the first round of the play-offs.

“Keenan has aggravated an old injury. He has been managing it all season and just needs a week off.

“He is having a cortisone injection tomorrow and will be right for Catalans.”