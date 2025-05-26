Brad Arthur gives latest on Sam Lisone future after devastating Leeds Rhinos win

BRAD ARTHUR has hinted that Sam Lisone is set to stay at Leeds Rhinos following his devastating performance in the 29-6 win over Castleford Tigers at the weekend.

Lisone came on as a substitute just after the half-hour mark with the scores locked at 0-0 and changed the game with a number of powerful runs and the first try minutes before half-time.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but his impact on the Rhinos side and the respect he has garnered amongst the playing group and on the terraces is there for all to see.

And head coach Arthur has revealed that sporting director Ian Blease is “working at” a new deal for Lisone.

Following Leeds’ demolition of Castleford, Arthur said: “I don’t know exactly the situation but Bleasey is working at it.

“The club worked really hard putting together this team and I still think this team’s best footy is down the track.

“We want to keep most of the team together, it’s not easy but Bleasey is working really hard.

“Sam has definitely got something to offer going forward.”