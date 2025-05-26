Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?
1. Jack Welsby – St Helens
Registered a hat-trick and destroyed Huddersfield.
2. Lachlan Walmsley – Wakefield Trinity
A two-try haul against Salford underlined his Super League credentials.
3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR
A fantastic Peta Hiku performance against Warrington.
4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors
Tore Catalans apart.
5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors
Dotted down twice against Catalans.
6. Tyrone May – Hull KR
Mikey Lewis usually gets all the plaudits, but Tyrone May was superb against Warrington.
7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC
Ran the show against Leigh.
8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Another top performance in the win over Leigh by the human wrecking ball.
9. Amir Bourouh – Hull FC
A dogged display from the hooker in the win over Leigh.
10. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos
A devastating ten-minute spell before half-time changed the game in Leeds’ favour against Castleford.
11. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC
A true professional, Zak Hardaker saved a certain try and was brilliant throughout in the win over Leigh.
12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens
Two tries against Huddersfield and an utterly dominant performance.
13. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos
Ran the show against Castleofrd when he came on
Substitutes
14. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity
Stepped up once more in the win over Salford.
15. Arthur Mourgue – Hull KR
Superb at the back against Warrington.
16. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Another dominant display in the win over Castleford.
17. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity
Hard to leave the Wakefield monster out once more in the thrashing of Salford.