Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Registered a hat-trick and destroyed Huddersfield.

2. Lachlan Walmsley – Wakefield Trinity

A two-try haul against Salford underlined his Super League credentials.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

A fantastic Peta Hiku performance against Warrington.

4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

Tore Catalans apart.

5. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Dotted down twice against Catalans.

6. Tyrone May – Hull KR

Mikey Lewis usually gets all the plaudits, but Tyrone May was superb against Warrington.

7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC

Ran the show against Leigh.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Another top performance in the win over Leigh by the human wrecking ball.

9. Amir Bourouh – Hull FC

A dogged display from the hooker in the win over Leigh.

10. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

A devastating ten-minute spell before half-time changed the game in Leeds’ favour against Castleford.

11. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

A true professional, Zak Hardaker saved a certain try and was brilliant throughout in the win over Leigh.

12. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

Two tries against Huddersfield and an utterly dominant performance.

13. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

Ran the show against Castleofrd when he came on

Substitutes

14. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity

Stepped up once more in the win over Salford.

15. Arthur Mourgue – Hull KR

Superb at the back against Warrington.

16. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Another dominant display in the win over Castleford.

17. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity

Hard to leave the Wakefield monster out once more in the thrashing of Salford.