Warrington Wolves suffer host of injuries in battling St Helens win

WARRINGTON WOLVES coach Sam Burgess was immensely proud of his side following their win over St Helens after admitting injuries to key players.

​Josh Thewlis was taken off just before half-time with a hip injury during the 14-12 win at the Totally Wicked Stadium, while Matty Ashton, Rodrick Tai and Toby King all picked up knocks late on in the game.

​Burgess admitted that the knocks to Ashton, Tai and King would have forced them off in any other game but he needed them out there, despite also revealing they will be unavailable next weekend – potentially meaning an entirely new three-quarter line for the visit of Leeds next Friday.

​“It was a really gritty performance,” said Burgess. “It was a tough game. We knew it would be because Saints are a physical side.

​“I am really proud of the team for their efforts because we did get a lot of knocks out there. We had players on one leg and all my outside backs are struggling for next week. We have got to do a bit of reshuffling, but we will enjoy that win because it was a great effort.

​“I got a call about Thewlis and he has done his hip, but the other three Rod Tai, Matty Ashton and Toby King, any other game if it’s just one of them I would bring them off because they were that injured.

​“They all managed to finish the game, but dare I say all three of them won’t be available next week.”

​Burgess handed a club debut to new signing Marc Sneyd against Saints and he set up a try for George Williams and kicked three goals.

​The Wolves coach was pleased with Sneyd’s contribution and believes the partnership with Williams will get better and better the more they play together.

​“What we saw was everything we have seen Marc Sneyd do for years,” added Burgess. “I think he complements our team and our style of play really well.

​“You saw him and George (Williams) connect early in the first half and we had not practiced any of that. That was just two blokes playing Rugby League and having a bit of fun.

​“I expect it to grow a bit over the next couple of months, but it was a good start.”