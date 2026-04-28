Brad Arthur makes Ethan O’Neill admission and how Leeds Rhinos have escaped Super League injury crisis

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has admitted it will be hard for any players outside of his 17-man squad to break into the first-team.

The Rhinos are enjoying a luxury in Super League with the fact that they have almost a full injury-free squad.

However, that means that a number of stars are on the periphery, with the likes of Harry Newman and Jeremiah Mata’utia on loan at Hull FC.

So how has Leeds escaped the injury crisis that is plaguing the rest of the top flight?

“We’ve done a lot of hard work over the last 18 months to build up our resilience,” Arthur said.

“That’s credit to our boys and staff but you get a fair bit of luck with it too.

“Whilst we’re in this position we will continue to use it to our advantage, it creates really good, healthy competition for spots and everyone values their role in the team.”

So how can those outside the 17-man squad force their way into Arthur’s reckoning?

“It’s hard to break into it. All they can do – and I’ve had to have several of these conversations – is to control their attitude with behavioural traits around training, being positive and working hard.

“Any games they play – whether on loan or reserve grade – they put their best foot forward.

“They have no control over team selection so it’s about their response and attitude and being a first-team player that will get them a chance down the track.”

One player who has had a lack of game time, whether at Leeds or out on loan, is Ethan O’Neill.

“We’ve tried to get Ethan out on loan but no one’s really looking for a back-rower at the moment.

“He played against a physical London Broncos side in the reserves and that’s all he can do.”