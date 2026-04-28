Salford sign former St Helens man

SALFORD have snapped up former St Helens man Keane Gilford on a deal until the end of the 2026 Championship season.

Gilford made just one appearance for Saints in a Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity back in 2022.

He would depart the Merseyside club at the end of the 2023 Super League campaign, dropping back into the amateur game with Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Gilford did get a taste of Championship opposition earlier this year, with Thatto Heath going up against Widnes Vikings in the Challenge Cup.

Having worked his way back up to the professional game with Salford on a week-by-week deal, Gilford has registered one try in five appearances.

But, now he has penned a permanent deal until the end of the current season.