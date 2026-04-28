Former Wigan Warriors star has Wembley in mind as Chelsea eye Manchester City meeting

WILLIE ISA was sidelined by the ankle injury which was to contribute to his retirement when Wigan Warriors won the Challenge Cup by beating Warrington Wolves in 2024.

Now the 37-year-old former NRL player and Samoa international has Wembley final glory in his sights – with Chelsea.

On calling time on his playing career, mainly as a centre or backrower, in February 2025, Isa swapped sports to take up the role of player support and development officer with the football giants.

He played in the Warriors side beaten by Hull FC in the 2017 Challenge Cup final at the national stadium.

And the man Wigan coach Matt Peet called a “cultural architect” is preparing to go back and help clinch victory after Chelsea sealed an FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City on Saturday, May 16.

Isa became a social-media star via a widely-circulated clip of him casually keeping a member of the Leeds United backroom team at arm’s length amid a confrontation between players and staff from each side during Sunday’s semi-final, also at Wembley.

Leeds had accused Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez of going down injured in order to break up play late on as the Londoners closed out a 1-0 win.

New Zealand-born Isa’s Rugby League career took in Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, Castleford Tigers and Widnes Vikings before his nine-season spell at the Warriors.

He featured in Wigan’s 2016 and 2023 Super League Grand Finals triumphs over Warrington and Catalans respectively and the 2024 World Club Challenge success against Penrith.

When Isa took up his role with Chelsea, Peet told The Athletic: “I don’t expect the supporters to ever physically see the impact he has.

“But he is a cultural architect. He will make the environment better and all the individuals around the environment better.

“Ignore the different shape of the ball that he is associated with. Willie’s skill set is all about high-performing teams, leadership and dealing with people.

“Everyone at Wigan understands why Chelsea have made this move. It’s intelligent.”

Chelsea, winners of last summer’s Club World Cup in the USA, are aiming to lift the FA Cup for the ninth time.