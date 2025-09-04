Brad Arthur responds to Joe Shorrocks ban and if Leeds Rhinos will appeal

BRAD ARTHUR believes that the two-match ban handed to forward Joe Shorrocks in the aftermath of Leeds Rhinos’ 34-0 win over Hull FC is “harsh”.

Shorrocks was given five penalty points for Grade C Dangerous Contact, thus adding to a total of 15.5 penalty points altogether, meaning he will now sit out Leeds’ next two fixtures.

But Arthur has defended his new signing following the charge and subsequent ban.

“I don’t think the tackle was that bad. He made contact under the shoulder line which is where we were told to make that contact,” Arthur said.

“I think a two-game suspension is harsh, I get that he already has points hanging over him.”

Despite believing the ban is harsh, Arthur and Leeds will not be appealing due to the risk of the suspension potentially being even greater.

“We aren’t appealing, I just thought it was too big a risk for it to turn into three games.

“It doesn’t change my view on it. I just feel like it is a bit harsh.”