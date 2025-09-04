Hull KR report £1.3 million loss for 2024

HULL KR have lodged their 2024 accounts at Companies House and they appear to be reporting a loss of £1,327,065 for the year ended 30 November 2024, which was the year they reached the Super League Grand Final for the first time.

Hull Kingston Rovers Football Club Limited has filed abridged accounts, which have not been audited, in accordance with the current legislation, which allows companies to file such accounts if they satisfy two of three criteria: turnover not more than £10.2 million; balance sheet total not more than £5.1 million; or average number of employees not more than 50.

The average number of employees during the year was 145 (down from 163 the previous year) but the balance sheet value is a negative figure of £5,465,152 due to accumulated losses from previous financial years and the turnover, despite the club’s success in selling out its matches and reaching the Grand Final, was less than £10 million.

The net book value of the club’s tangible assets at the end of the financial year was £1,053,795, which had risen from £890,775 the previous year.

The club’s holding of cash at the bank and in hand at the balance sheet date was £1,140,384, while creditors falling due within one year totalled £3,006,591 and creditors falling due after one year amounted to £7,524,346.

The international credit ranking agency Creditsafe has classified the company as a moderate risk and recommends that it is good for contracts with a credit limit of £36,000, which it has raised from £28,500 following the lodging of the latest accounts.