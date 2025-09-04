York star Sinead Peach faces heaviest possible sanction following viral incident

YORK star Sinead Peach is facing the heaviest sanction possible after being sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s Women’s Super League game between Valkyrie and St Helens.

Peach had disputed a penalty decision given by referee Oliver Salmon, who could be heard telling Peach on The Sportsman’s broadcast of the match: “I’m not having you saying, ‘Which one are you shagging?’”

The incident subsequently went viral on social media and received international media coverage.

And now the 2023 Woman of Steel is facing a potential six to eight match ban after being charged with Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour and having been referred straight to an Operational Rules Tribunal.

York owner Clint Goodchild previously said in a statement: “On behalf of York RLFC, I wish to address the matter concerning Sinead Peach.

“Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation.

“We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs.

“As a club, we have confidence the RFL tribunal process will take into account Sinead’s long-standing positive contribution to the game and her respectful reputation will be recognised.

“We are committed to the values of respect and integrity that underpin our sport.”

Following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One, Betfred Women’s Super League, Reserve, Academy and Scholarship fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie) – Opposition: St Helens Women – Grace E Other Contrary Behaviour – Refer to Tribunal

Evie Sexton (York Valkyrie) – Opposition: St Helens Women – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Emily Stirzaker (Barrow Raiders Women) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors Women – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5 – No Further Action

Ben Reynolds (Featherstone Rovers) – Opposition: Sheffield Eagles – Grade E Foul and Abusive Language towards Match Official – Refer to Tribunal

Sean Coughlan (Castleford Tigers Academy) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards Academy – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Nathaniel Parker (Leigh Leopards Academy) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers Academy – Grade D Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 12 – 2 Match Suspension

Jordan Schofield (Keighley Cougars) – Opposition: North Wales Crusaders – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine