Brad Arthur reveals ‘half-time spray’ behind Leeds Rhinos win

BRAD ARTHUR admitted to giving his Leeds Rhinos players “a bit of a spray at half-time” in their victory over Salford Red Devils.

Leeds only led 10-6 at the break, but pulled away in the second half to win 42-6.

Coach Arthur said: “We scored some really good tries but I’d like us to get comfortable in scoring some bad ones!

“It’s great that they’ve got such high skill levels and believe in themselves, but I had to give them a bit of a spray at half-time, just for 30 seconds and then left it to them.

“They know what our standards and expectations are and what works for them, and they did that themselves which is pleasing.

“We tried too hard in the first half but it’s around mentality. We thought we’d get some cheap points, but the boys rectified that.”

Alfie Edgell scored three of their seven tries and Arthur added: “Alfie’s a great story, he’s a tough kid.

“And I’m pleased for Cooper (Jenkins) that he got his first try for us.”