Paul Rowley hails new Salford Red Devils star Declan Murphy

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley praised youngster Declan Murphy after a star turn on just his second senior appearance.

After making his debut in victory over Castleford Tigers the previous week, Murphy was a standout performer at fullback in Salford’s gallant defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Hailing from New Zealand, Murphy was a recent addition to the club’s reserves after leaving the academy of rugby union side Saracens.

“Declan has got some raw attributes,” said Rowley.

“He’s brave, fast and skilful, and the shining light out of this situation is that we get to give opportunities (to players) like that.

“We’re light on players and we can only try and get the best out of everybody, and we’re proud and pleased that we’re doing that.”

Murphy had what would have been a stunning try disallowed just before half-time, and Leeds then pulled away in the second half.

“We had a good dig, everyone was fantastic in the first half and we were unlucky not to go in level or ahead,” added Rowley.

“Leeds turned up the dial and the sin bin damaged us. They had a strong bench and we couldn’t contain their speed and power. Credit to them getting the job done.

“We’ll look at how we could handle that situation better.”