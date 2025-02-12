Brisbane Broncos hooker Tyson Smoothy completes Super League move for 2026

BRISBANE BRONCOS hooker Tyson Smoothy has reportedly completed a move to Super League for 2026.

That’s according to The Courier Mail which has reported that Wakefield Trinity have swooped for the 2023 Grand Finalist.

The 25-year-old will link up with Wakefield for 2026 on a three-year deal after making 31 appearances for the Broncos over two seasons since his move from Melbourne Storm.

Smoothy made just four appearances for the Storm after debuting for the Victoria club back in 2021.

With Trinity’s reported swoop, Smoothy would be the first overseas signing completed for 2026, though Daryl Powell would have to let go one of his overseas players to ensure the move would go ahead.