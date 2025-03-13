Outgoing RFL director denies being pushed out of governing body after admitting ‘sadness’ of state of rugby league

OUTGOING RFL director, Sandy Lindsay, has denied being pushed out of the governing body, but she has admitted her ‘sadness’ at the state of rugby league at present.

The RFL’s Senior Non-Executive Director since July 2022, Lindsay joined the Board in October 2019 and has given more than five years of service to the sport.

However, details of her exit were confirmed by the governing body in the past week, with the RFL set for a major reshuffle with chair Simon Johnson also amongst those leaving.

Lindsay posted on her LinkedIn: “Folks – I’m fine! Honestly! But thanks for caring!

“Since my post last week about my resignation from the RFL I’ve had SO many lovely messages on all platforms, asking me if I’m ok! Some of you have even read the background to what’s occurring (sorry, slipping into Gavin & Stacy mode there!) and are concerned that I’ve been bullied or treated badly in some way – let me reassure you this is far from the truth!

“The vast majority of the people in rugby league are the literal embodiment of ‘salt of the earth’ – the work done in some of the UK’s most vulnerable communities is what attracted me to the sport in the first place.

“But, as often seems to be the case right now in the world, a small number of individuals are calling for risky and, in my opinion, unnecessary, change and it’s not something I wanted to be part of.

“I AM sad about what’s happening in a sport that I love, and frustrated that the plans we had were beginning to see real change, on and off the field, but might now never be.

“However, personally, this is a decision I made and I was not forced to do anything. But, again, thank you for caring!”