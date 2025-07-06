Brad Arthur ‘sensed they were coming to win’ as Leeds Rhinos make statement

LEEDS RHINOS coach Brad Arthur said he had sensed an expectation from within his men that they would win at in-form Hull KR – and they did.

Lachlan Miller’s finish sealed a wonder try for the Rhinos that helped them move up to third in Super League, as Rovers suffered only their second defeat of the season.

“I’ve seen a bit of belief in them during the week, the way we trained. I sensed a bit of expectation that they thought they were coming here to win,” he said.

“Last time we played them, we should have won but we just lacked composure at times in the last ten minutes. But we learned from it. We kept playing and we knew they’d be dangerous. And you don’t get anything unless you work hard.”

Speaking about the decisive wonder try, Arthur said: “We’ve got a lot of players in our team that like to play a bit of footy, so it’s just trying to make sure that it’s within our framework and we are prepared to back it up with our defence and work hard for each other. And maybe take a couple of chances here or there that other teams maybe wouldn’t take.

“That was really good work from Lachie who is always at you all the time and always playing. We’ve worked with him on minimising errors and he’s done a really good job of that in the last six months, not coming with big brain explosions.

“Young Alfie (Edgell) was under a bit of pressure coming in, he’s not had a lot of opportunities but he seemed to have the nerve to back himself.”