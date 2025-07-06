Willie Peters on Hull KR’s defeat and crucial Jared Waerea-Hargreaves penalty

HULL KR coach Willie Peters said his men cannot afford to keep missing out on big chances in big games after they lost to Leeds Rhinos.

The Robins could have been out of sight at half-time but forward passes contributed to them spurning try-scoring opportunities.

“We had a lot of opportunities in that first half,” said Peters.

“If we executed, the score at half-time could have been a little bit more. That hurt us. We came out slow in that second half, they won a lot of field position and got on top. We had some ill-discipline and they came over the top of us in that back end.

“They (Leeds) deserved the win, there’s no doubt about that.”

There was an accusation of an alleged eye gouge against Michael McIlorum but Peters said: “That’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Asked about Jared Waerea-Hargreaves conceding a crucial penalty for dissent, the coach said: “He’s not happy with it and he owned it. That’s what Jared is about. He’s a man and he’ll own it. It wasn’t ideal and not what we want.”