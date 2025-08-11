Brad Arthur to stay with Leeds Rhinos for at least another season

BRAD ARTHUR has committed to Leeds Rhinos – but only for one more season as a minimum.

After much deliberation and rumour of a return home, the Australian coach has signed for 2026 as part of a rolling contract.

Leeds said in a statement: “The deal includes a clause that will roll over for further seasons if both Arthur and the club are happy to continue.”

Arthur said: “I am really pleased to be staying here at the Rhinos. My family and I have been made to feel so welcome since the first day I walked in the door at AMT Headingley and I am excited about what this group of players can achieve.”

More to follow.