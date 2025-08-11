Castleford Tigers star banned as five other Super League players in hot water

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Jeremiah Simbiken has been banned once more after receiving a Grade A Late Contact on Passer charge from his side’s 36-6 loss to Hull KR at the weekend.

Simbiken has already been banned twice during the 2025 Super League campaign and will now be forced to sit out Castleford’s home tie with Leeds Rhinos this weekend after receiving another one-match suspension.

St Helens’ George Delaney received five penalty points for Grade C Head Contact during his side’s 34-4 win over Wakefield Trinity, but because it was his first charge of the year, does not get banned.

Elsewhere, Saints’ Curtis Sironen has received one penalty point for a Grade A Late Contact on Passer with Leeds Rhinos’ Morgan Gannon given three penalty points for a Grade B Late Contact on Passer.

Salford Red Devils prop Loghan Lewis has been given three penalty points for Grade B Head Contact whilst Hull FC’s Liam Watts has received the same points for Grade B Dangerous Contact.