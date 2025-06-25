Brad Arthur torn between family and Leeds Rhinos players ahead of future decision

BRAD ARTHUR is torn between family and his Leeds Rhinos players ahead of him making a decision over his future.

The Australian has been heavily linked with a return to the NRL after being axed by the Parramatta Eels midway through the 2024 campaign.

However, Arthur is in the midst of transforming Leeds into a force to be reckoned with in Super League once more – and all while the cloud of his future hangs over his head.

The 51-year-old has never hidden his desire to coach back in the NRL one day and be reunited with his sons who currently play in the most prized rugby league competition.

But, the task at hand at Headingley means that Arthur is in two minds over what to do.

“I really love my job, I love it week-to-week,” Arthur said.

“I’ve said it all the way through, it’s just a family issue with me, but the guys have made it really hard for me, and that’s why the decision is dragging on.

“They’ve made it really hard for me to walk away.”