Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire takes aim at Captain’s Challenge

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has taken aim at Super League’s newest rule – the Captain’s Challenge.

Brought in ahead of the 2025 Super League season following years of success in the NRL, the Captain’s Challenge has failed to meet expectations so far this campaign.

Gaining a reputation for slowing the game down to a frustrating point, the ruling has often seen video referees spend a number of minutes trying to work out a decision.

And McGuire has admitted he is ‘really irked’ by the ruling.

“I’ll give you a rugby-related issue that is really irking me at the minute – the Captain’s Challenge.

“If we keep it, there needs to be a timeframe on it, because it just takes too long. The game’s too slow now.”

McGuire went further with his frustrations, claiming the Captain’s Challenge goes against the whole essence of the sport.

“I was having a debate with someone the other day because I can’t work out how players are tired now.

“There are that many stoppages in the game when we’re sat there for three or four minutes, the Captain’s Challenge (included), and I’m like, ‘come on!’

“Our game has always been about strength and speed, people getting fatigued and tiring, getting into the battle.

“Stop stopping the game.”