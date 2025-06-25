Tom Amone reflects on Castleford Tigers spell, his previous ‘struggle’ and playing against Hull KR

TOM AMONE has admitted that he “struggled” with the Canterbury Bulldogs before returning to Super League with Castleford Tigers.

Amone left the Leigh Leopards at the end of 2024 following a superb spell with Adrian Lam’s side, helping Leigh win the Challenge Cup in 2023.

However, the rampaging forward’s spell back in the NRL was disappointing to say the least, with Amone registering just five appearances for the Bulldogs.

Upon his return to Super League, Amone linked up with Castleford for the remainder of the 2025 season, though the 28-year-old will join Hull KR on a long-term deal from 2026 and beyond.

“It’s been pretty good and I’ve been enjoying my footy at Cas,” Amone said on Sky Sports.

“The playing group and coaching staff have really welcomed me and I’m just trying to do my job for the boys.

“I’m enjoying my rugby. I struggled a bit back home and I didn’t felt like I fit in there but I’m starting to do what I do here.”

So how did Amone feel going up against Rovers?

“It’s a weird one but at the same time I am a Cas player at the moment.”